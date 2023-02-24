Energy Alert
Fire department upgrades could save homeowners money

A look at renderings of what the new training facility at the Paragould Fire Department is going to look like.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Major upgrades coming to one fire department are going to put more money back in the pockets of residents.

In an announcement at the Paragould State of the City address, the fire department said they would build a much-needed state-of-the-art training facility.

In a process that has been months in the making, Paragould Mayor Josh Agee and Fire Chief Kyle Jackson traveled around the state to see what upgrades they needed.

“They have toured fire training facilities all across the state and they have picked the best of all of them,” Agee said.

The department responded to 3,562 calls in 2022, one of their highest totals, and said this would prepare their employees for anything. He added that people around Paragould would also benefit from the space.

“This is going to be good for industry mainly because you will see a benefit to your insurance rates but that will make us one of fifteen class one cities in the state of Arkansas,” Jackson said.

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. When the ISO rating falls, it could decrease home insurance premiums which thrills Mayor Agee.

“Dropping that ISO to a one and being one of those fifteen cities in the state to have that ISO rating to one especially with a part time department that is an exciting proposition,” Agee said.

The department sent out bids Thursday for the facility.

