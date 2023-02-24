Energy Alert
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic

A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked day one of a large project on the roads in Jonesboro as the Arkansas Department of Transportation hosted a groundbreaking for the Jonesboro Eastern Bypass, which would connect Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49.

The bypass will go from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to right near Clinton School Road, and Lorie Tudor, the director of the ARDOT, said these projects wouldn’t just help drivers.

“Better roads lead to a better economy which at the end of the day leads to a better life,” Tudor said.

During the groundbreaking, Alec Farmer, Chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission, broke down the need for the project.

“Johnson Ave. and Red Wolf Blvd. carry 40,000 vehicles a day even though they were designed for less than 30,000,” Farmer said. “It should take close to 10,000 cars off of those roads.”

Congressman Rick Crawford said we see bypasses like this work in other spots, which can be a way for Northeast Arkansas to grow.

“We have seen what it does in Northwest Arkansas, and we need to bring that model here and really work collaboratively with everybody on this corridor,” Crawford said.

Farmer said he is thrilled with the project’s support and says this is just the beginning of investments in this region.

“This is a significant investment in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas; it’s another step forward for our region,” Farmer said.

