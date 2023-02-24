Highland band presented house resolution for state championship

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas group was recognized by the Arkansas House of Representatives.

On Thursday, District 2 State Representative Trey Steimel read a resolution on the house floor at the state capitol praising the Highland High School Band for winning the state championship last spring.

On Friday morning, Steimel traveled to Highland to present them with the read resolution and flags that had been flown over the capitol.

Steimel said it’s important to realize what hard work went into the accomplishment.

“They’ve put a lot of time, effort, a lot of summers, fall, winters, and springs into this,” Steimel explained. “To have this accomplishment recognized is important to the school district and the district beyond into the state of Arkansas.”

Steimel said recognizing groups like the Highland band is the favorite part of being a representative.

“This is the reason I got into it. I want to give back to the communities I represent, and that’s the easiest part of this job, and it’s actually the most fun part of this job is to be reaching out to superintendents, mayors, and city council members,” Steimel said. “That’s truly what I enjoy about this job.”

