Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LGBTQ community rally against drag bill in Cooper-Young

LGBQ+ community rally against Drag Bill in Cooper-Young
LGBQ+ community rally against Drag Bill in Cooper-Young(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Advocates and people of the LGBTQ community will rally on Friday following the recent passing of state bills they believe target their community.

State house and senate lawmakers passed two bills some consider to be anti-LGBTQ.

OUT Memphis will organize a rally in Cooper-Young at 4 p.m. as they show disapproval for these two bills, as well as the other bills currently making their way through the state general assembly that could affect the way they live their lives.

The first bill passed by both the state house and senate makes “adult cabaret” or drag shows a criminal offense, especially if the shows are displayed in front of children.

The first offense would be a Class A misdemeanor, followed by a Class E felony if repeated.

Lawmakers did add an amendment to this bill so it will need to be revoted on by the senate, but previously it passed in the senate by 26 to 6.

The second bill passed eliminates the ability for children under 18 to receive any gender-affirming care.

This includes things like surgeries and medicines such as hormones.

The bill passed both in the state house and senate though all senate democrats voted against it.

Both bills will go to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for signature and that is if the first bill passes again after its amendment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash

Latest News

A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.
Trucker killed in crash
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Eagles win
HS HOOPS: Greene County Tech sweeps Paragould in 5A East regular season finale doubleheader
Red Wolves
Red Wolves headlines: Jade Upshaw shines vs. ULM, MBB road woes, baseball back at The Tom