Non-profit receives $10K anonymous donation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this month, Project CARE hosted a transition fair that caught one family foundation’s eye.

The purpose of the transition fair was to inform special needs high school students about careers and lifestyles they can achieve after graduating. There were about 40 vendors and over 400 students at the event.

Project CARE of Jonesboro received a generous, anonymous donation of $10,000.

President and Vice President of Project CARE Mary Housewright and Shelly Anderson said they were overwhelmed with joy when they heard about the donation.

“She called me when she got the news, and I was blown away. I was just amazed. It’s an anonymous donation which is even more special because they really know what we’re trying to do,” Housewright said.

The organization plans to use the donation money to find resources for those that need them.

“We find that a lot of times these students and especially their caregivers do not necessarily have access to all the resources they need, and so they struggle to find them…sometimes giving up on that struggle because it is so difficult,” Anderson said.

