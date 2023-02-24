Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Project to recruit law enforcement employees by paying college tuition

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new way of getting more employees on the front lines is an initiative Paragould is looking to entice people to join the police force.

The Paragould Promise is a project where the Paragould Police Department would pay for young men and women to go to Black River Technical College for two years, and then in return, they work on the force.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said it’s a win for everyone and an idea we have seen throughout history.

“The military has done this for years with the GI Bill and different ways of paying for college so it’s not a new idea it just takes something that already works and apply it to the police department,” Agee said.

Agee said the students get a college education, and the department gets a more experienced employee, which benefits everyone.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Building shot with children inside
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own

Latest News

A look at renderings of what the new training facility at the Paragould Fire Department is...
Fire department upgrades could save homeowners money
Two sisters, Kearston and Claudia, are in need of a forever home.
A Family for Me: Kearston and Claudia
A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl
A Craighead Electric lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl