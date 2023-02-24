Project to recruit law enforcement employees by paying college tuition

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new way of getting more employees on the front lines is an initiative Paragould is looking to entice people to join the police force.

The Paragould Promise is a project where the Paragould Police Department would pay for young men and women to go to Black River Technical College for two years, and then in return, they work on the force.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said it’s a win for everyone and an idea we have seen throughout history.

“The military has done this for years with the GI Bill and different ways of paying for college so it’s not a new idea it just takes something that already works and apply it to the police department,” Agee said.

Agee said the students get a college education, and the department gets a more experienced employee, which benefits everyone.

