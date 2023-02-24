Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Salary increase could be in store for teachers

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Bill 294 was passed in the Arkansas Senate and will continue through the legislative process.

Senate Bill 294 is over 144 pages, and it discusses several issues regarding teacher pay and the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. The bill proposes a base salary increase from $36,000 to $50,000 for all teachers, and it repeals the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

Angela Cooley has been teaching for years and said this raise could bring in many new teachers but also drive out some experienced ones.

“To be in the field for 10 to 15 years, they could also be making that $50,000, and they will no longer get that yearly step-up pay,” said Cooley.

If experienced teachers begin to leave the field, they lose the amount of leadership and guidance. Cooley remembers the day that she started teaching and how much she learned from others in the field.

“I was a new teacher once and if it was not for those teachers mentoring and leading me I would not be what I am today,” said Cooley.

The Teacher Fair Dismissal Act is in place to protect our teachers. TFDA says that a teacher has to receive written notice of any nonrenewal, suspension, or termination. Cooley said that this is very important to educators across the board.

Cooley has her own concerns regarding the law. “Based on like test scores, or performance of their students, I think that is one of biggest concerns,” said Cooley.

Cooley said that she works with a great school district, that respects her and her co-workers. She added there are some districts out there that are not quite as nice.

“A lot of us are very vocal and we want to stand for what we believe,” said Cooley.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act

Latest News

DEATH OF A RECRUIT: Video shows moments leading up to JPD officer’s death at training academy
Millions awarded to a Newport commission after 2-year lawsuit
Vincent Parks in Formation on Pavement
Vincent Parks in Formation on Pavement
Vincent Parks Doing Pushups with Instructor Chaney with Water Bottle
Vincent Parks Doing Pushups with Instructor Chaney with Water Bottle