Salary increase could be in store for teachers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Bill 294 was passed in the Arkansas Senate and will continue through the legislative process.

Senate Bill 294 is over 144 pages, and it discusses several issues regarding teacher pay and the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. The bill proposes a base salary increase from $36,000 to $50,000 for all teachers, and it repeals the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

Angela Cooley has been teaching for years and said this raise could bring in many new teachers but also drive out some experienced ones.

“To be in the field for 10 to 15 years, they could also be making that $50,000, and they will no longer get that yearly step-up pay,” said Cooley.

If experienced teachers begin to leave the field, they lose the amount of leadership and guidance. Cooley remembers the day that she started teaching and how much she learned from others in the field.

“I was a new teacher once and if it was not for those teachers mentoring and leading me I would not be what I am today,” said Cooley.

The Teacher Fair Dismissal Act is in place to protect our teachers. TFDA says that a teacher has to receive written notice of any nonrenewal, suspension, or termination. Cooley said that this is very important to educators across the board.

Cooley has her own concerns regarding the law. “Based on like test scores, or performance of their students, I think that is one of biggest concerns,” said Cooley.

Cooley said that she works with a great school district, that respects her and her co-workers. She added there are some districts out there that are not quite as nice.

“A lot of us are very vocal and we want to stand for what we believe,” said Cooley.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.