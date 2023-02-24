Trucker killed in crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Minnesota trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 23 near the 38-mile marker on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

According to the fatal crash report, 49-year-old Chad A. Dresser of Willmar, Minnesota, was northbound when his 2015 Kenworth left the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

ASP said Dresser died in the crash.

