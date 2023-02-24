Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trucker killed in crash

A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.
A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Minnesota trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 23 near the 38-mile marker on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.

According to the fatal crash report, 49-year-old Chad A. Dresser of Willmar, Minnesota, was northbound when his 2015 Kenworth left the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

ASP said Dresser died in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash

Latest News

LGBQ+ community rally against Drag Bill in Cooper-Young
LGBTQ community rally against drag bill in Cooper-Young
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Eagles win
HS HOOPS: Greene County Tech sweeps Paragould in 5A East regular season finale doubleheader
Red Wolves
Red Wolves headlines: Jade Upshaw shines vs. ULM, MBB road woes, baseball back at The Tom