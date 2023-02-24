Energy Alert
Used bookstore begins renovations soon

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bookshop expansion is coming soon to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

The library’s bookshop opened in 1998 and is one of the only used bookstores in Northeast Arkansas.

The bookshop allows people in the community to purchase books, DVDs, and magazines for a low price. All profits from the store go back into the library by helping raise money for future programs and events.

Library Director Vanessa Adams said this revenue helps tremendously with programming funding.

“And it also helps the library, as everyone knows our budget has been cut and we will rely heavily on our revenue from the bookstore to help us with our programming in the future,” Adams said.

Adams hopes the expansion project will draw in more people from the community. She says there are plenty of books for everyone, such as children’s books, teen romances, adult mysteries, and nonfiction books on all topics.

Construction is set to begin within the next few weeks.

