Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances

FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech as the GOP seeks to show it's creating a new generation of leadership. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law new restrictions on “adult-oriented” performances Friday in a bill that originally targeted drag shows but was scaled back following complaints it discriminated against the LGBTQ community.

The bill signed by the Republican governor restricts performances that include performers who are nude or semi-nude and purposely exposing a specific anatomical area, prosthetic breasts or genitalia. To meet the definition, the performance must feature real or simulated sexual activities and be intended to appeal to “prurient” interests, a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

The performances would be banned from public property, being paid for with public funds and allowing minors to attend. The original version of the legislation would have classified drag shows as adult-oriented businesses, the same category as adult theaters and strip clubs, which would have banned them from being within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of public schools, churches and libraries. The final bill signed by Sanders doesn’t mention drag shows or gender identity, easing some of the concerns from opponents.

But opponents have said the new restrictions are still too vaguely worded and unnecessary.

Arkansas is one of several states where Republican lawmakers have proposed restrictions on drag shows in recent months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Memphis in May's World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest - Patio Porkers division will be...
Memphis in May ‘Patio Porkers’ contest moves to Beale Street
Thanks to warmer days on the horizon, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds us about...
Tick season is knocking on the door
Highland band presented house resolution for state championship
Non-profit receives $10K anonymous donation