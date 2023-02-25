Bill would provide more protection for Arkansas sports officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sports officials in the state of Arkansas could soon get more protection from angry fans.

House Bill 1496 would broaden the definition of “harming a sports official.” It would change penalties from a class A misdemeanor to a class D felony. Under this proposal, it would be a violation to physically contact an official in a harassing way or make an official think they are about to be harmed.

If convicted, the offender could face between one to six years in prison.

Next, the measure will be addressed by the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 28.

