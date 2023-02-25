Detention officer arrested for sexual assault

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County Detention Center officer is behind bars after being charged with sexual assault.

According to Greene County Sheriff, Brad Snyder, law enforcement at the Detention Center were notified on Feb. 24 of “inappropriate conduct” by a male detention officer involving a female inmate.

The inmate was interviewed by the Criminal Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where she shared information about sexual activity between her and detention officer, Zack Gunn of Paragould while she was incarcerated at the Greene County Jail.

Snyder confirmed in a news release Gunn was employed at the detention center at the time the alleged sexual activity occurred.

Gunn was interviewed by Captain Rhonda Thomas and made statements that led to his arrest. He was charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Gunn is being held at the Randolph County Jail. A temporary bond of $100,000 was set.

The investigation into this incident is still on going.

