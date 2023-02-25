Malik Monk drops career high 45 pts Friday in Kings win
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Lepanto native was a part of history in Los Angeles.
Malik Monk dropped a career high 45 points for the Kings Friday night including a three pointer to send the game to overtime. Sacramento beat the Clippers 176-175 in double overtime. The 351 point total marks the 2nd highest scoring game in NBA history.
Monk was 15-24 from the field, 6-12 from 3 point range, and 9-10 from the free throw line. Friday marked his first 40 point performance since April 10th, 2022.
