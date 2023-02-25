Malik Monk drops career high 45 pts Friday in Kings win

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Lepanto native was a part of history in Los Angeles.

Malik Monk dropped a career high 45 points for the Kings Friday night including a three pointer to send the game to overtime. Sacramento beat the Clippers 176-175 in double overtime. The 351 point total marks the 2nd highest scoring game in NBA history.

MALIK MONK TIES IT WITH 1 SECOND LEFT 😱



WE'RE GOING TO OT IN LA



📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/c2R2Gil8Hc — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2023

"I'm just happy we got the win. I don't care what I did." 😂



Malik discusses this WILD game and the playoff atmosphere in LA pic.twitter.com/GDfV79forU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 25, 2023

Monk was 15-24 from the field, 6-12 from 3 point range, and 9-10 from the free throw line. Friday marked his first 40 point performance since April 10th, 2022.

