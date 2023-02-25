Energy Alert
Malik Monk drops career high 45 pts Friday in Kings win

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee...
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles.((AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Lepanto native was a part of history in Los Angeles.

Malik Monk dropped a career high 45 points for the Kings Friday night including a three pointer to send the game to overtime. Sacramento beat the Clippers 176-175 in double overtime. The 351 point total marks the 2nd highest scoring game in NBA history.

Monk was 15-24 from the field, 6-12 from 3 point range, and 9-10 from the free throw line. Friday marked his first 40 point performance since April 10th, 2022.

