Memphis in May ‘Patio Porkers’ contest moves to Beale Street

Memphis in May's World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest - Patio Porkers division will be moving to Beale Street for 2023.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is moving.

This year, the “Patio Porkers” contest will be known as the “Patio Porkers on Beale.”

The competition to determine the best of the backyard barbecuers will be at Handy Park this year on Saturday, May 30.

There will be a total of 30 teams competing for the top prize of $1,000.

