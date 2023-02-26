Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Gunn
Detention officer arrested for sexual assault
A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances
Heartbroken. That’s the word Donna McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe his...
Family speaks out after fatal hit and run
Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting.
1 in custody following fatal shooting

Latest News

(Source: AP)
One person dead, one person arrested in shooting incident
In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
Police investigate fire station burglary
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia