Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Beginner’s beekeeping class comes to Crowley’s Ridge

NEA BEEKEEPING
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beginner’s beekeeping class was hosted at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center Saturday.

Various beekeepers came to teach different parts of beekeeping.

Beekeeper, Steve Cole, said bees are more important to our foods than we realize.

“About a third of our food is directly or indirectly from pollination, you know, most all our food, almonds, cherries, apples, there’s a long list that are pollinated,” he said.

Cole said that there is a lot to learn for anyone who wants to become a beekeeper.

“You can’t just leave the bees to fend for their own,” he said. “There are certain things that you must know about, treating for pests and medicating them, feeding them. These are things you have to do on a timely basis.”

Cole said that he was happy to see many people at the class, adding there were different reasons people would want to learn beekeeping.

“Some people like to be out in nature, some people want them for their gardens, others want to make a little honey,” he said.

Cole added there is also a need for beekeepers, so that consumers in the United States can get their honey from within America.

“So much of our honey is produced overseas, people don’t realize that. About two thirds is shipping in from overseas and so we need to support our local beekeepers so that we can produce more,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting.
1 in custody following fatal shooting
Heartbroken. That’s the word Donna McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe his...
Family speaks out after fatal hit and run
A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic
Zachery Gunn
Detention officer arrested for sexual assault
A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.
Trucker killed in crash

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro
Memphis in May's World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest - Patio Porkers division will be...
Memphis in May ‘Patio Porkers’ contest moves to Beale Street
Congressman calls Brookland Command Center ‘model for the state’
Project CARE announcing their anonymous donation
Non-profit receives $10K anonymous donation