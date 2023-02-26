Beginner’s beekeeping class comes to Crowley’s Ridge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beginner’s beekeeping class was hosted at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center Saturday.

Various beekeepers came to teach different parts of beekeeping.

Beekeeper, Steve Cole, said bees are more important to our foods than we realize.

“About a third of our food is directly or indirectly from pollination, you know, most all our food, almonds, cherries, apples, there’s a long list that are pollinated,” he said.

Cole said that there is a lot to learn for anyone who wants to become a beekeeper.

“You can’t just leave the bees to fend for their own,” he said. “There are certain things that you must know about, treating for pests and medicating them, feeding them. These are things you have to do on a timely basis.”

Cole said that he was happy to see many people at the class, adding there were different reasons people would want to learn beekeeping.

“Some people like to be out in nature, some people want them for their gardens, others want to make a little honey,” he said.

Cole added there is also a need for beekeepers, so that consumers in the United States can get their honey from within America.

“So much of our honey is produced overseas, people don’t realize that. About two thirds is shipping in from overseas and so we need to support our local beekeepers so that we can produce more,” he said.

