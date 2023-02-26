Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cardinals’ Marmol says umpire C.B. Bucknor ‘has zero class’

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, is restrained by umpire Jeff Nelson...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, is restrained by umpire Jeff Nelson (45) while talking to C.B. Bucknor (54) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 21, 2022, in Phoenix. Marmol was ejected. Marmol said Bucknor “has zero class” for refusing to shake his hand during the lineup card exchange at home plate before a game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Marmol was seeing Bucknor for the first time the Aug. 21 game. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said umpire C.B. Bucknor “has zero class” for refusing to shake his hand during the lineup card exchange at home plate before a game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Marmol was seeing Bucknor for the first time since being ejected in a contentious dispute Aug. 21 in Arizona.

“I went into that game pretty certain of my thoughts on him as an umpire,” the Cardinals’ second-year manager said. “They weren’t very good and it shows his lack of class as a man. I chose my words wisely. I just don’t think he’s good at his job and it just showed his lack of class as a man.”

Marmol did shake hands with the other three umps — Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres.

Marmol was ejected last year in the final game of a series after protesting a strike call by Bucknor against Nolan Arenado, with each loudly questioning the other’s “time in the league.”

“It’s not an olive branch,” Marmol said. “It’s just respect. You can have disagreements. You still go to home plate. Any time I get thrown out of a game, I will go to home plate the next day for that very purpose. It’s unfortunate.

“I went out to home to shake his hand. He didn’t want to. He has zero class.”

The tension at home plate delayed the normal pregame picture taken of the managers and the umpires. Washington manager Dave Martinez, seemingly uncomfortable, had to be asked to return when he was about to leave the home plate area.

Bucknor was not available after Saturday’s game and did not return a reporter’s telephone call for comment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting.
1 in custody following fatal shooting
Heartbroken. That’s the word Donna McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe his...
Family speaks out after fatal hit and run
A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic
Zachery Gunn
Detention officer arrested for sexual assault
A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.
Trucker killed in crash

Latest News

Greyhounds hit buzzer beater in regional semifinal
3A 2 Regional: Newport hits buzzer beater to beat Manila in boys semifinal
Lady Rebels win 2A North Regional championship
2A North Regional: Riverside beats Des Arc in girls championship
Bulldogs win 2A North Regional championship
Earle beats Bay in 2A North boys title game, regional scoreboard
Arkansas State baseball fell to Illinois State Saturday afternoon
Arkansas State baseball falls to Illinois State in game 2 of series
Red Wolves fall to Illinois State Saturday
Arkansas State baseball falls to Illinois State in game 2 of series