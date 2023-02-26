Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard Association of Arkansas Banquet Saturday.

The governor made quick remarks at the banquet, which was one of the final events of the 70th General Conference and Exhibition.

“It’s an opportunity for officers from across our formations, both in the air and the army at National Guard to get together, convene and work on projects that are benefiting, beneficial to the National Guard,” said Lieutenant Colonel William Phillips, State Public Affairs Officer with the Arkansas National Guard.

The banquet brought a couple of leaders from Northeast Arkansas including Jonesboro mayor Harold Copenhaver as well as Senator Dan Sullivan.

Huckabee Sanders praised the National Guard for its recent help during the ice storm and spoke about her respect for the guard.

“Having her here to address the formation is extremely important, because we recognize that she is the one that makes it happen for us to be able to help our citizens and make sure that we are always ready and always there for our fellow Arkansans,” said Lt. Col. Phillips.

The convention is held annually in different cities, this was the first time it was hosted in Jonesboro, after city leaders asked the NGAA to come.

“Jonesboro was so accommodating of us and wanted us to come here and bring our event and our people here to see the amazing things that are here in Jonesboro, so we took advantage of it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.