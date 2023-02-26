Energy Alert
Multiple shooting victims at Methodist South with one dead

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple victims in critical condition and one dead.

At 4:56 a.m., MPD responded to 1300 Wesley Drive.

Police say five shooting victims arrived by personal vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead, two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other two victims remained at Methodist South in critical condition.

The shooting took place at 4675 South Third.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH w/tips.

