Multiple shooting victims at Methodist South with one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple victims in critical condition and one dead.

At 4:56 a.m., MPD responded to 1300 Wesley Drive.

Police say five shooting victims arrived by personal vehicles.

One victim was pronounced dead, two were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and the other two victims remained at Methodist South in critical condition.

The shooting took place at 4675 South Third.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH w/tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.