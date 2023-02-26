One person dead, one person arrested in shooting incident

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead after a Saturday shooting in Blytheville.

The Blytheville Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday Feb. 25. The call came from the 100 block of South Crescent Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Brodrick Brown of Joiner with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Brown was taken to Great River Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police made an arrest in the shooting incident and noted they believe Brown and the person arrested are related.

The investigation is ongoing into the incident.

