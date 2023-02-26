Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person dead, one person arrested in shooting incident

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead after a Saturday shooting in Blytheville.

The Blytheville Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday Feb. 25. The call came from the 100 block of South Crescent Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Brodrick Brown of Joiner with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Brown was taken to Great River Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police made an arrest in the shooting incident and noted they believe Brown and the person arrested are related.

The investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Gunn
Detention officer arrested for sexual assault
A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances
Heartbroken. That’s the word Donna McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe his...
Family speaks out after fatal hit and run
Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting.
1 in custody following fatal shooting

Latest News

Police investigate fire station burglary
Memphis Police Department
Multiple shooting victims at Methodist South with one dead
Greyhounds hit buzzer beater in regional semifinal
3A 2 Regional: Newport hits buzzer beater to beat Manila in boys semifinal
Lady Rebels win 2A North Regional championship
2A North Regional: Riverside beats Des Arc in girls championship