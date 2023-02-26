Energy Alert
Police investigate fire station burglary

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Blytheville Fire Station.

On Sunday Feb. 27, the department responded to a possible burglary call at the Blytheville Fire Department West End station.

When officers arrived firefighters at the station told them someone entered the station between 5:30 and 6:30 Sunday morning, according to a news release.

We spoke with a BFD captain that said the person possibly “kicked the front door open” to gain access to the bay area of the station.

A pair of shoes were reported stolen during this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

