Police investigate fire station burglary

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Blytheville Fire Station.

On Sunday Feb. 27, the department responded to a possible burglary call at the Blytheville Fire Department West End station.

When officers arrived firefighters at the station told them someone entered the station between 5:30 and 6:30 Sunday morning, according to a news release.

We spoke with a BFD captain that said the person possibly “kicked the front door open” to gain access to the bay area of the station.

A pair of shoes were reported stolen during this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

