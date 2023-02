2023 State Basketball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday in high school hoops.

Blytheville (4A) and Rector (2A) are hosting state basketball tournaments. NEA teams are in brackets in all six classifications.

BOYS BASKETBALL STATE BRACKETS

GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE BRACKETS

2023 6A State Basketball Tournament (Rogers)

BOYS QUARTERFINALS

Thursday 5:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville/Bryant winner

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Wednesday 7:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Har-Ber

2023 5A State Basketball Tournament (Pine Bluff)

BOYS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 8:30pm: Marion vs. Greenbrier

Wednesday 2:30pm: Valley View vs. Harrison

Wednesday 5:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Siloam Springs

Wednesday 8:30pm: Nettleton vs. Van Buren

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 7:00pm: West Memphis vs. Mountain Home

Wednesday 1:00pm: Nettleton vs. Greenwood

Wednesday 4:00pm: Paragould vs. Siloam Springs

Wednesday 7:00pm: Marion vs. Russellville

2023 4A State Basketball Tournament (Blytheville)

BOYS 1ST ROUND

Wednesday 8:30pm: Brookland vs. Watson Chapel

BOYS QUARTERFINALS

Thursday 8:30pm: Blytheville vs. Morrilton/Camden Fairview winner

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 4:00pm: Southside vs. Arkadelphia

Wednesday 7:00pm: Brookland vs. Star City

2023 3A State Basketball Tournament (Lamar)

BOYS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 8:30pm: Osceola vs. Riverview

Wednesday 2:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Episcopal

Wednesday 5:30pm: Newport vs. Central Arkansas Christian

Wednesday 8:30pm: Manila vs. Rose Bud

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 7:00pm: Salem vs. Helena

Wednesday 1:00pm: Manila vs. Episcopal

Wednesday 4:00pm: Melbourne vs. Lamar

Wednesday 7:00pm: Mountain View vs. Harding Academy

2023 2A State Basketball Tournament (Rector)

BOYS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 2:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Lavaca

Tuesday 8:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Fordyce

Wednesday 2:30pm: Earle vs. Junction City

Wednesday 5:30pm: Rector vs. Acorn

Wednesday 8:30pm: Bay vs. Dierks

Thursday 5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Ozark Mountain

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 7:00pm: Rector vs. Fordyce

Wednesday 1:00pm: Riverside vs. Acorn

Wednesday 4:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Rison

Thursday 4:00pm: Yellville-Summit vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

2023 1A State Basketball Tournament (County Line)

BOYS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 2:30pm: Marked Tree vs. Marvell-Elaine

Tuesday 5:30pm: West Side Greers Ferry vs. Brinkley

Thursday 5:30pm: Concord vs. Clarendon

GIRLS 1ST ROUND

Tuesday 1:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Guy-Perkins

Tuesday 4:00pm: Marked Tree vs. Wonderview

Thursday 1:00pm: Norfork vs. Sacred Heart

Thursday 4:00pm: Rural Special vs. Nemo Vista

