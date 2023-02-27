Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Authorities say uniformed deputies responded to a home on Riebel Ridge Road at around 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home as deputies approached.

The agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.

Five victims with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home, according to Stratton.

Four of the individuals were pronounced dead. Stratton said the fifth victim was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital in critical condition.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a weekend shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.
1 arrested in fatal shooting
Police investigate fire station burglary
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
A new round of deep snow, heavy rain and extreme wind is forecast Monday in areas from the West...
Tornados strike as winter storm pummels U.S.
According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
Workplace trends survey highlights employee wishes for 2023
Workplace trends survey highlights employee wishes for 2023
Workplace trends survey highlights employee wishes for 2023