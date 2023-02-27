Bowling tournament raises money for children’s hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fast Glass Corvette club held a bowling tournament at Hijinx to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Sunday.

Fast Glass Corvette president Steve Southard said it’s a cause he’s passionate about.

“The children at St. Jude’s are such fighters and so are the parents down there. You know, just imagine if your child had cancer and think of what help you needed,” he said.

The tournament was hosted for the13th time and one of the members said there was so much interest in the tournament they couldn’t fit all the teams in.

A total of 32 teams competed at this year’s tournament. Southard was thankful for those who came.

“I just wanted to go around and hug all those necks, you know, I just went around a little while ago and told them all thank you for coming and supporting us and so forth and it’s just a lot of fun,” he said.

Among those teams was the City of Jonesboro, with Mayor Harold Copenhaver in attendance and taking part in the fun.

“Anytime I can come out and support and what’s so wonderful about this, they’ve been doing it for I believe 13 years and they give back to the community and children in our community,” said Copenhaver.

Door prizes were given, trophies were handed out, but at the end of the day it was all about raising money for a cause.

“We usually raise between five and six, seven thousand dollars a tournament, which is pretty significant and over the years we’ve raised several thousand dollars,” Southard said.

This year’s tournament was won by Davis Construction and Southard estimates $6,000 was raised.

A piggyback tournament was held by Hijinx after. That tournament is expected to add over $500 to that total.

