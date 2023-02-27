Crash involving vehicle and train shuts down highway in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a highway in Mississippi County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27 on U.S. Highway 61, just 3 miles southwest of Osceola.

All lanes are impacted.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

We will provide an update on this story as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.