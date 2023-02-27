Earle alum Roshala Scott named to All-SBC Second Team

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - An Earle alum had a standout season in her first year in the Sun Belt. Marshall junior Roshala Scott was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the league announced Monday.

Scott drained a Sun Belt-best 196 field goals for the Thundering Herd, averaging 17.7 points per game, good for fourth in the league. Roshala also finished top 5 in the conference in field goal percentage (44.5 percent, fourth) and field goals attempted (440, second).

The SEMO transfer scored over 20 points eight times this season, including 25 against Arkansas State where she scored her 1,000th career collegiate point.

Scott and the eighth-seeded Thundering Herd will take on ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Wednesday at 11:30 am.

2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball End-of-Year Awards

Coach of the Year: Zenarae Antoine, Texas State

Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama

Newcomer of the Year: Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State

Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Merriweather, ULM

Sixth Woman of the Year: Peyton McDaniel, James Madison

All-Conference Teams

First Team

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Second Team

Makayia Hallmon, Troy

Roshala Scott, Marshall

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State

Third Team

Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy

Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina

Emma Merriweather, ULM

