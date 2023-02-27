Earle alum Roshala Scott named to All-SBC Second Team
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - An Earle alum had a standout season in her first year in the Sun Belt. Marshall junior Roshala Scott was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the league announced Monday.
Scott drained a Sun Belt-best 196 field goals for the Thundering Herd, averaging 17.7 points per game, good for fourth in the league. Roshala also finished top 5 in the conference in field goal percentage (44.5 percent, fourth) and field goals attempted (440, second).
The SEMO transfer scored over 20 points eight times this season, including 25 against Arkansas State where she scored her 1,000th career collegiate point.
Scott and the eighth-seeded Thundering Herd will take on ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Wednesday at 11:30 am.
2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball End-of-Year Awards
Coach of the Year: Zenarae Antoine, Texas State
Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State
Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Merriweather, ULM
Sixth Woman of the Year: Peyton McDaniel, James Madison
All-Conference Teams
First Team
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Second Team
Makayia Hallmon, Troy
Roshala Scott, Marshall
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Amari Young, Old Dominion
Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State
Third Team
Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy
Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina
Emma Merriweather, ULM
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.