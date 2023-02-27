Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FAA awards Memphis International Airport $14.8M

Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding
Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a press release.

The Terminal Modernization initiative of MEM entails increasing the terminal’s size, remodeling the ticketing and luggage spaces, enhancing seismic safety, and expanding security and seismic enhancements.

The FAA also announced $967 million in funding to 99 U.S. airports.

This funding is from one of the three aviation programs created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The law grants airports $1 billion in competitive funds each year for five years in order to expand terminal capacity, promote competition, increase energy efficiency, and improve accessibility for passengers across the nation.

The Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) also received a separate $1 million award to help fund the construction of a new terminal at Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a weekend shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.
1 arrested in fatal shooting
Police investigate fire station burglary
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after...
Police: Man used social media to groom, sexually assault child
The grant was requested to cover exterior improvements and enhancements of the historic Ready...
National Cold War Center receives $400k grant
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway