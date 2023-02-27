Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feb. 27: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Wind advisory is in effect today as a very dynamic storm system passes through. A few scattered showers are possible this morning, but the wind will be the bigger impact, with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts to 45 mph.

We will see the sun come out this afternoon with temperatures close to 70s. Tuesday will be much like today, just not as wingy. Showers and storms return to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon, with better rain chances by Thursday.

Rain chances continue on Friday, with some parts of the Ozarks getting some snow mixing in.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas House Bill 1396 would require law enforcement officers to receive training concerning people with Alzheimer’s disease. Maddie Sexton will look at the impact it could have in Region 8.

Teachers and advocates protested against a proposed Arkansas education bill this weekend.

The Northwest Arkansas community came together and held a benefit concert in Bella Vista to raise money for medical treatment for Ukrainians affected by the war.

A new library director is named in Crawford County even though the former directors severance continues to draw legal questions over silence clauses.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
One person dead, one person arrested in shooting incident
Police investigate fire station burglary
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a highway in...
Crash involving vehicle and train shuts down highway in Mississippi County
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Tracking your dollars
Tracking your money: Millions of dollars collected through food tax
The Fast Glass Corvette club held a bowling tournament at Hijinx to raise money for St. Jude’s...
Bowling tournament raises money for children’s hospital