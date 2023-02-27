Feb. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Wind advisory is in effect today as a very dynamic storm system passes through. A few scattered showers are possible this morning, but the wind will be the bigger impact, with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts to 45 mph.

We will see the sun come out this afternoon with temperatures close to 70s. Tuesday will be much like today, just not as wingy. Showers and storms return to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon, with better rain chances by Thursday.

Rain chances continue on Friday, with some parts of the Ozarks getting some snow mixing in.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas House Bill 1396 would require law enforcement officers to receive training concerning people with Alzheimer’s disease. Maddie Sexton will look at the impact it could have in Region 8.

Teachers and advocates protested against a proposed Arkansas education bill this weekend.

The Northwest Arkansas community came together and held a benefit concert in Bella Vista to raise money for medical treatment for Ukrainians affected by the war.

A new library director is named in Crawford County even though the former directors severance continues to draw legal questions over silence clauses.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

