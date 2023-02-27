Izzy Higginbottom garners several Sun Belt awards in first year with A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville’s finest wrapped up an impressive first season with Arkansas State women’s basketball. Sophomore Izzy Higginbottom took home the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year award and landed on the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced Monday.
The Missouri transfer played in 26 games this season, starting 22, leading the Red Wolves in scoring at 15.5 points per game. She also led the team in assists (90) and steals (50). Izzy was the only player in the Sun Belt to rank top 10 in the conference in points, assists and steals, and she is the first Red Wolf to put up that stat line in a season since Aundrea Gamble and Khadija Brown-Haywood both did it in 2015-16.
Higginbottom did all of this while dealing with a foot injury for most of the year, but that didn’t slow her down much. She opened the season scoring 10-plus points in 11 straight games, the longest A-State streak since Jane Morrill had 15 straight to open the 2012-13 season. After hitting a bit of a cold spell in January, the former Pioneer had a red-hot finish over her last nine games of the season, averaging 19.9 PPG, scoring over 20 in four of those games.
Izzy also thrived from the charity stripe, shooting 89 percent from the line (second in the SBC, top 15 nationally). In Sun Belt play, that number rose to 93 percent, leading the entire conference.
Izzy is the first A-State player to be named the Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year since Tanisha Johnson did it in 1999.
Higginbottom and the Red Wolves will compete in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Tuesday at 2:00 pm against ULM in Pensacola, Fla. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball End-of-Year Awards
Coach of the Year: Zenarae Antoine, Texas State
Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Thompson, South Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State
Player of the Year: Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Merriweather, ULM
Sixth Woman of the Year: Peyton McDaniel, James Madison
All-Conference Teams
First Team
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Second Team
Makayia Hallmon, Troy
Roshala Scott, Marshall
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Amari Young, Old Dominion
Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State
Third Team
Ja’Mia Hollings, Troy
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Tai’Sheka Porchia, Troy
Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina
Emma Merriweather, ULM
