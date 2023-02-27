Man killed in one-vehicle crash

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:57 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the 4900-block of State Highway 5 South in rural Stone County.

Michael Eugene McGhee, 74, of Mountain View was southbound when his 2004 Jeep Wrangler ran off the right side of the roadway.

ASP said McGhee overcorrected, crossed the center line, then ran off the east side of the highway, striking a tree.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.