Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Man used social media to groom, sexually assault child

A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after...
A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after police said he used social media to sexually groom a child.(Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man faces multiple felony charges, including rape and child pornography, after police said he used social media to sexually groom a child.

A Randolph County District Court judge found probable cause to arrest 22-year-old Brandon W. Vessel on the following charges:

  • Rape
  • Second-degree sexual assault
  • Distributing/possessing/viewing sexually explicit content involving a child
  • Sexually grooming a child
  • Sexual indecency with a child

According to court documents, the charges stem from a Jan. 27 phone call the victim’s mother made to the Pocahontas Police Department.

The mother reported that a family member sent her several screenshots of Snapchat conversations between Vessel and her child.

The mother reported she also received a message that same day from Vessel “stating that he knew he messed up and received and sent dirty pictures,” the affidavit said.

During a Mirandized interview at the police station, Detective Corporal Trason Johnson stated Vessel admitted to having sexual intercourse with the child victim on Jan. 24 in the backyard of a family member’s home.

“Mr. Vessel admitted to Det. Johnson he went to the house knowing he was going to have sex with the child,” the court documents stated.

Johnson said Vessel told him he exchanged nude photos with the victim and another child using the Snapchat app.

“Vessel stated he did not have any sexual contact with [the second victim],” the affidavit said.

Vessel is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond at the Randolph County Detention Center. Should he make bail, the judge also ordered him to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victims.

Vessel is scheduled to appear in circuit court on March 29 for arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a weekend shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.
1 arrested in fatal shooting
Police investigate fire station burglary
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Jonesboro for the National Guard...
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes stop in Jonesboro
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Latest News

Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million in Airport Terminal Program (ATP) funding
FAA awards Memphis International Airport $14.8M
The grant was requested to cover exterior improvements and enhancements of the historic Ready...
National Cold War Center receives $400k grant
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway