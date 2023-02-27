Energy Alert
Redman Creek East Campground at Wappapello to close for renovations

The Redman Creek East Campground will be closed for the upcoming season for renovations.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redman Creek East Campground will be closed for the upcoming season for renovations.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, major work in the campground includes replacement of utilities on many sites (water, sewer and electric), 50-amp RV electrical services, water and sewer RV hookups at the campsite, new concrete campsite impact pads, widening of asphalt RV pads, site grading and leveling and asphalt paving of roads and parking areas.

In addition, they say the shower and restroom will be replaced.

USACE said several campsites and new facilities will be upgraded to meet handicap accessibility needs.

