Arkansas State women’s basketball beats ULM in 1st Round of SBC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball won a game at the Sun Belt Tournament for the first time in almost 6 years.

SBC Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 19 points Tuesday afternoon in a 76-65 victory over ULM. The Batesville native was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, she also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Mailyn Wilkerson had 16 pts, Lauryn Pendleton 13 pts, Anna Griffin 10 pts in the victory.

𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞-𝗔𝗡𝗗-𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗕𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗟𝗘.



With @AStateWB and @ULM_WBB trading buckets, Mailyn Wilkerson hits a HUGE three for the Red Wolves to pull ahead. ☀️🏀#SunBeltWBB pic.twitter.com/xr6zUAW4O3 — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) February 28, 2023

.@HerculesTires 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘. 💪



Anna Griffin helped propel her team to the Second Round of the 2023 @HerculesTires #SunBeltWBB Championship with this gnarly pivot in the paint during @AStateWB’s 27-point third quarter. ☀️🏀 pic.twitter.com/55e6vzCItA — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) February 28, 2023

It’s the first postseason victory for the Red Wolves since March 7th, 2017. 11-seed A-State advances to the 2nd Round of the SBC Tournament, they’ll face 6-seed Georgia Southern Wednesday at 5:00pm on ESPN+.

