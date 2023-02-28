Arkansas State women’s basketball beats ULM in 1st Round of SBC Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball won a game at the Sun Belt Tournament for the first time in almost 6 years.
SBC Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 19 points Tuesday afternoon in a 76-65 victory over ULM. The Batesville native was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, she also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Mailyn Wilkerson had 16 pts, Lauryn Pendleton 13 pts, Anna Griffin 10 pts in the victory.
It’s the first postseason victory for the Red Wolves since March 7th, 2017. 11-seed A-State advances to the 2nd Round of the SBC Tournament, they’ll face 6-seed Georgia Southern Wednesday at 5:00pm on ESPN+.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.