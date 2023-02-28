Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball beats ULM in 1st Round of SBC Tournament

Arkansas State vs. ULM February 28, 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at...
Arkansas State vs. ULM February 28, 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola Florida. (Jimmie Mitchell)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball won a game at the Sun Belt Tournament for the first time in almost 6 years.

SBC Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 19 points Tuesday afternoon in a 76-65 victory over ULM. The Batesville native was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, she also recorded 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Mailyn Wilkerson had 16 pts, Lauryn Pendleton 13 pts, Anna Griffin 10 pts in the victory.

It’s the first postseason victory for the Red Wolves since March 7th, 2017. 11-seed A-State advances to the 2nd Round of the SBC Tournament, they’ll face 6-seed Georgia Southern Wednesday at 5:00pm on ESPN+.

