Blytheville businesses prepare for basketball boom

Blytheville is hosting the 4-A State Basketball Tournament, and businesses in town are hoping to score big.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville is hosting the 4-A State Basketball Tournament, and businesses in town are hoping to score big.

The tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and more are expecting an influx of visitors from across the state.

Businesses in Historic Downtown Blytheville have decorated their stores, windows, and streets to support the Blytheville Chickasaws.

“For the past few weeks, several businesses have went and bought new banners, yard signs, painted their windows maroon and white to support the Chickasaws and to welcome all the guests that are coming,” said Cody Perrin, executive director of Main Street Blytheville.

Perrin emphasized the entire city wants to make a good impression in hopes the visitors return to Blytheville in the future.

Blytheville businesses are also looking forward to making money. Due to the visitor influx, some businesses are expecting to hit big, economically.

Abby Houseworth Whitener is one of the managers at Holiday Inn in Blytheville, and she expects her staff to stay busy.

“Yes, we’ve gotten a lot of bookings here at the hotel, we’ve got teams, we’ve got umpires, we’ve got parents, you name it,” said Whitener.

All basketball games will be played at the Chickasaw Arena and the tournament continues in town until Saturday, March 4.

