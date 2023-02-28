Boil order issued for Craighead County city

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been issued for the city of Caraway.

Mayor Bo James said the order was issued after a fire hydrant was hit and crews are having to deal with water pressure issues.

No word on where the incident happened and when it will be fixed.

You are advised to boil your water before consuming it.

