Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Boil order issued for Craighead County city

Boiling water.
Boiling water.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order has been issued for the city of Caraway.

Mayor Bo James said the order was issued after a fire hydrant was hit and crews are having to deal with water pressure issues.

No word on where the incident happened and when it will be fixed.

You are advised to boil your water before consuming it.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a weekend shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.
1 arrested in fatal shooting
According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
Police investigate fire station burglary
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Residents ‘on edge’ after body found in neighborhood pond
Jonesboro police are warning you about a scam that is trying to use sympathy to fool people.
Jonesboro police warns of Facebook scams on yard sale pages
According to a news release, Career and Technical students from both schools came to the...
Jackson County students ‘Pack the Shack’ at event
Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics showed a slight increase in beef prices in 2022.
Lower cattle inventory likely cause of higher beef prices