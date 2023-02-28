Cooter wins first Sectional and sets record for wins

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cooter Boys Basketball team defeated Summersville 76-62 in the Class 2 Sectional Monday night at Bloomfield.

With the win, Cooter set a school record for wins with 26 and also won its first ever Sectional.

Next up, Cooter will play Principia Friday at 6:00 p.m. in the Class 2 Quarterfinal at the Farmington Civic Center.

