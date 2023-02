JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on U.S. Highway 49 closed all lanes of traffic in Brookland.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Craighead Co: Accident reported on U.S. Highway 49 approximately 0.7 miles southwest of State Highway 230. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpFi3Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 28, 2023

Region 8 News could see traffic backed up on Highway 49.

Region 8 News could see traffic backed up on Highway 49. (KAIT)

ARDOT reported the crash cleared around 5:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.