Field fire spreads to nearby home

Firefighters worked quickly Tuesday morning to prevent a field fire from consuming a nearby home.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters worked quickly Tuesday morning to prevent a field fire from consuming a nearby home.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 Dispatch reported the fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, on County Road 365 near Bono.

Dispatchers paged multiple departments to the scene as the fire spread toward a home.

According to our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, it did not appear anyone was in the home at the time.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.

