Field fire spreads to nearby home

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters worked quickly Tuesday morning to prevent a field fire from consuming a nearby home.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 Dispatch reported the fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, on County Road 365 near Bono.

Dispatchers paged multiple departments to the scene as the fire spread toward a home.

According to our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, it did not appear anyone was in the home at the time.

BREAKING: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on CR 365 in Bono.



Does not look like anyone was in the house, cause of the fire is unknown. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/KKYVz4IM8M — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) February 28, 2023

