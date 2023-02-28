Feb. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up a bit cooler this morning, but by no means cold. Tuesday looks great with highs in the low 70s. Rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday afternoon.

We will have to watch for a couple of thunderstorms on Wednesday, but the better chance of that is on Thursday. A soaking rain is likely on Thursday into Friday morning with 1-2″ of rainfall possible.

There are some signals of a few stronger storms overnight on Thursday into Friday morning. It’s something we are keeping an eye on. Dry weather comes in for the weekend with temperatures moderating.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

State tournament play begins today across the state. Blytheville is hosting the 4-A competition. Maddie Sexton has more on how this is effecting local businesses

A family is mourning, and residents have questions after the body of a man was found in a neighborhood pond.

Arkansas Senate Bill 270 would criminalize adults for staying in a bathroom that does not align with their sex assigned at birth if a child is present. The first two times someone is charged with staying in the bathroom of the opposite sex with a child present it would be a misdemeanor and on the third time it would be a felony.

Students at North Little Rock High School are finally back on campus after a bat issue inside the building. Though dead bats were confirmed to have been found throughout the school once they got back.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.