Crews respond to afternoon fire

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 confirmed the fire department is on the scene of a fire on the 2200 block of Conrad Street.

Smoke could be seen from our weather camera at Centennial Bank Stadium at Arkansas State University.

Region 8 News has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll bring you more details as they emerge.

