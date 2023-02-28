Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Foo Fighters performing in Arkansas

Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.
Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.(Foo Fighters)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform for the first time ever at the Walmart AMP in Rogers later this year.

Tickets to the June 14 concert go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. There is a six-ticket limit per household.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
Boiling water.
Boil order issued for Craighead County town
A 74-year-old man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
Branson Police Department has increased police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Branson Police Department has increased police presence for motorcycle club gathering
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances
Mardi Gras 2023
WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage