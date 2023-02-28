Foo Fighters performing in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of the Foo Fighters will not have to wait “Everlong” to see the band perform.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform for the first time ever at the Walmart AMP in Rogers later this year.

Tickets to the June 14 concert go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. There is a six-ticket limit per household.

