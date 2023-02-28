Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grand jury indicts teen, adult accused of killing Memphis pastor

Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora
Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted 15-year-old Miguel Andrade and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora for two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery relating to the death of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, who was shot and killed in the driveway of her home on July 18, 2022.

One count of first-degree murder relates to the premeditated killing of Eason-Williams, and the second count relates to the killing of Eason-Williams during the perpetration of a robbery.

On July 18, 2022, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while...
On July 18, 2022, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked.(Action News 5)

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested a $1 million bond for Rodriguez-Tabora at the preliminary hearing on Oct. 19, 2022, which was granted.

At the transfer hearing for Andrade, the DA’s Office asked for a $600,000 bond. The Court instead set the bond for $200,000.

Andrade posted bond while Tabora remains in custody.

A court date has not been set at the present time. In October, the DA’s Office announced that Andrade would be tried as an adult.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Forrest M. Edwards of the Crime Strategies and Narcotics Prosecution Unit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Boiling water.
Boil order issued for Craighead County town
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
A 74-year-old man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 confirmed the fire department is on the scene of a fire on the...
Crews respond to afternoon fire
A shelter is now open in the middle school, and the district now has shelters on all its...
Storm shelters look to make schools safer
Arkansas State women's basketball after 2/28/23 win in Sun Belt Tournament
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Mailyn Wilkerson 2/28 win in SBC Tournament
Madonna Thunder Hawk, 83, sits in her home near Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 9, 2023. She was one...
Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later