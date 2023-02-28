Jackson County students ‘Pack the Shack’ at event

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in Jackson County came together Monday to help feed mouths.

The Newport High School and Jackson County High School came together on Feb. 27 to pack sustainable meals for their community.

According to a news release, Career and Technical students from both schools came to the Newport High School campus and packed over 31,000 meals in two hours.

“Through donations, we were able to feed everyone that took part in the event,” the Newport School District said.

The event was sponsored by a Blue Cross Blue Shield grant and the meals will be distributed to various groups in Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

