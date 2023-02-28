Jonesboro police investigating 2 reported shootings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Jonesboro shootings took place within two hours of each other.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of High Street.

According to the initial incident report, the shooting caused property damage to the home; however, no one was hurt.

The other shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the 4400 block of Richardson Drive.

Police reported that the suspect shot several times into a home with minors inside, resulting in property damage such as interior and exterior walls and a front door, among others.

Again, no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

