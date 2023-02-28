Energy Alert
Jonesboro Unlimited sets expectations for 2023

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Community members are hoping the future of Jonesboro will be bright.

In an annual meeting held Monday, Feb. 27, Jonesboro Unlimited looked at many qualifications and how to make the city more appealing.

2022 was a part of the organization’s five-year strategic plan where members are looking to attract new businesses and grow the community.

In the past year, the group was able to create hundreds of jobs and have others organizations invest in the community.

“I am pleased to announce that in 2022, our target industries created 576 new jobs with an additional $159 million in investments,” said Mark Young, CEO and president of Jonesboro Unlimited.

Young said going into 2023, there are hoping to expand on more to make the community thrive.

“It’s about the factors that will ultimately support a thriving vibrate economy, business growth and expansion, quality of place initiatives and infrastructure development and branding and telling our story,” Young said.

