CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The New Madrid County Central basketball team defeated Charleston 65-61 in the Class 3 Sectional Monday night at Bloomfield.

With the win, NMCC moves onto to the quarterfinals Friday against West County at 7:45 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center.

