Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes automate day-use fee collection

Visitors can use a credit or debit card to purchase an annual pass or pay day-use fees at the automated fee machines.(ky3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mountain Home Project Office reminded visitors Tuesday that many of their parks and day-use areas have transitioned to automated fee collection machines.

Visitors can use a credit or debit card to purchase an annual pass or pay day-use fees at the automated fee machines. A receipt will be issued upon payment. Visitors should place the receipt in a visible location on their vehicles’ dashboards.

Visitors who purchase an annual pass at a Norfork or Bull Shoals park must exchange their receipt for an annual pass hangtag within 14 days at any staffed gatehouse or the Mountain Home Project Office. Norfork and Bull Shoals staff cannot provide annual pass hangtags for passes purchased at other USACE lakes.

Area use fees will be collected for individuals using boat launch ramps and parking areas for swimming, picnicking, sightseeing, walking, spectator events, and other activities in the parks. Area use fees will be collected at Cranfield, Robinson Point, Bidwell, Panther Bay, Gamaliel, and Quarry parks on Norfork Lake and at Beaver Creek, Buck Creek,

Theodosia, Oakland, Lakeview, Hwy 125, Lead Hill, and Tucker Hollow on Bull Shoals Lake. The fees collected are used to recover a portion of the costs of administering, operating, maintaining, and improving the parks.

America the Beautiful pass holders will not be charged a day-use fee, and the pass should be displayed on your vehicle’s dashboard. These passes may be purchased at the Mountain Home Project Office or online at https://store.usgs.gov/pass.

For more information about the pay stations and recreation on Norfork or Bull Shoals Lakes, please call 870-425-2700.

