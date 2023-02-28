Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shreveport councilman to propose pause on school zone speed camera program

By Rachael Thomas and Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman Jim Taliaferro says he plans on proposing a pause on the controversial school zone speed camera program.

Hundreds of complaints have been made to KSLA about the cameras reportedly issuing erroneous tickets. The Shreveport City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. for an administrative meeting.

The cameras were first installed in some school zones across Shreveport at the start of the 2022-23 school year. Not long after they were put up, many people reached out to KSLA claiming they’d been ticketed outside of posted school zone times, when the lights weren’t flashing in the school zones, and even on weekends and holidays when school was not in session. The cameras automatically issue tickets to those speeding in school zones, however, some say the cameras do not work well and have been issuing tickets to the wrong cars.

[RELATED>>> SPD says speeding down thanks to school zone cameras]

Many have also complained about the $50 fee that must be paid to Blue Line Solutions, the Tennessee company that operates the cameras, to dispute a ticket.

However, the Shreveport Police Department has reported that the new cameras have helped to reduce speeding in school zones.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Boiling water.
Boil order issued for Craighead County town
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
A 74-year-old man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

A breakdown of where the bypass will run through and what drivers can expect.
Groundbreaking held for bypass that looks to ease traffic
A trucker died after he crashed his 18-wheeler into a tree.
Trucker killed in crash
When heavy rains fall, two bridges located on Highway 175 near Town Center become impassible...
Set of bridges to see upgrades in Cherokee Village
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash
Road closure
City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations