Storm shelters look to make schools safer

A shelter is now open in the middle school, and the district now has shelters on all its campuses.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the region have upped their game to ensure students stay safe and give parents that important sense of security.

In Trumann, tornado safety is a top priority for the district after the damage the city saw on December 10, 2021.

All three campuses now have safe rooms, including a community safe room and shelter for the kids at the Pre-K.

Before this new addition, getting students in a safe place was a hassle when a tornado warning was issued. The school would have to load all 300-plus students into buses and move them to the Pre-K storm shelter.

“We would load all of our students onto buses, and we would take them over to the Pre-K, in our safe shelter.”, said Trumann Middle School Principal Janet Marks.

With immediate access to a top-of-the-line shelter, the time it takes to activate the severe weather plan is cut down tremendously.

“It takes about three to 5 minutes to get in there fully, if it was an emergency situation, it would take a little less time.”, Marks said.

The shelter is also outfitted with earplugs and medical kits, and it only takes seconds to open.

“We want to make sure they are before sending them home. Parents are always able to check them out, and be in the security of their parents as well.”, said Marks.

I asked Marks if kids are safer at home or school; she said it is all about what type of safety precautions parents take at home.

