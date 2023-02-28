Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trip to Mr. T’s pays off for lucky lottery winner

A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one man.
A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one man.(Missouri Lottery)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one lucky man.

According to the Missouri State Lottery, a man won $50,000 on a $10 scratcher ticket he purchased at the liquor store located at 510 Highway 412.

“I go in there a lot,” the unidentified winner was quoted as saying. “So, I thought, ‘Why not?’”

After purchasing a “$1,000,000 Cash Extravaganza” ticket, the man went out to his car to scratch it off.

“He instantly returned once he realized he had won one of the game’s five $50,000 prizes,” a Tuesday news release stated.

“I went in and showed the girl at the counter,” the winner said. “She was pretty excited for me, too.”

The man told lottery officials he plans to pay off some bills and save the rest.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
A 74-year-old man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Boiling water.
Boil order issued for Craighead County town

Latest News

Residents ‘on edge’ after body found in neighborhood pond
Jonesboro police are warning you about a scam that is trying to use sympathy to fool people.
Jonesboro police warns of Facebook scams on yard sale pages
According to a news release, Career and Technical students from both schools came to the...
Jackson County students ‘Pack the Shack’ at event
In an annual meeting held Monday, Feb. 27, Jonesboro Unlimited looked at many qualifications...
Jonesboro Unlimited sets expectations for 2023